Tara Norris has already enjoyed an eventful 2021 on the domestic front with Southern Vipers and Southern Brave but now hopes she can pursue another ambition on the international stage.

Norris, 23, is preparing to head to Zimbabwe later this month to play for the USA in the 10-team qualifier for the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand next March and April.

The Philadelphia-born left-armer has also helped her country reach the next stage of qualifying for the T20 World Cup in 2023 after winning the Americas qualifiers in Mexico last month.

"It was an amazing competition," she told BBC Radio Solent. "I had no idea Mexico even had a cricket ground, so it was a real shock to the system playing at altitude in Mexico City.

"Next summer we will move into the global qualifiers for the main event, so it's an exciting time."

But her immediate focus on the 50-over side of things will be trying to get the USA through an initial group including hosts Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Thailand for a chance to secure one of the three qualifying spots for the World Cup itself.

West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Papua New Guinea and Netherlands will start in the other group before a Super Six stage will determine the three qualifiers.

Norris' USA qualification was only confirmed earlier this year after her performances in The Hundred for Southern Brave caught the attention of national head coach Julia Price.

"She actually got in contact with Charlotte Edwards (Southern Brave head coach) after my player bio on the website said I was born in Philadelphia," Norris added.

"We had a phone call and before I knew it, I was going to the US Embassy to renew my passport, which was about 20 years out of date.

"They then booked my flights and within days, I was on my way to San Francisco, so it's been a whirlwind few weeks since the end of the domestic season."

Norris expects the qualifier in Zimbabwe to be a tough assignment for her USA team-mates, as they come into it with minimal 50-over experience.

"We're up against very big teams," she said. "But this group of players is full of a lot of young potential.

"There's a lot of talent and players who could really step up. Fitness-wise, I'm not sure how much one-day cricket they've been exposed to in a short amount of time, so the intensity for the group will be a test.

Norris' participation will not affect her ambitions of potentially playing for England in the future as the USA are an ICC associate nation, but she is thrilled to have been given the opportunity this winter.

"I have no idea where this journey will take me and for how long," she said. "But right now, I'm enjoying every minute of it."

The World Cup qualifier begins on 21 November in Harare, when Bangladesh play Pakistan, with the USA's first match against Bangladesh on 23 November.

Tara Norris was talking to BBC Radio Solent's Kevan James.