Former Northants, Essex, Surrey and South Africa paceman Andre Nel was appointed assistant coach at Chelmsford in 2019

Former South Africa fast bowler Andre Nel has left Essex after three years back at Chelmsford as assistant coach.

Nel, 44, who had four years as a player with Essex from 2005 to 2008, returned in a backroom role as assistant head coach and bowling coach, in support of head coach Anthony McGrath.

"Andre has been a great asset over the last three years," said McGrath.

"His knowledge and skillset have been extremely beneficial to our bowlers. He will be missed."

Essex have now won six pieces of silverware over the past six seasons - and Nel has helped with the last four of them - the County Championship and T20 Blast double in 2019, the inaugural Bob Willis Trophy in 2020 and this season's unexpected trophy for winning Division Two.

Neil joined Essex from South African side Easterns, based in Boland, having previously worked for the South African national cricket academy.

McGrath added: "Whilst I have no doubt he will go on to experience more success as a coach elsewhere, his departure allows the club and me to re-examine our coaching structure and move forward with a strong appointment for next season."

"I've absolutely loved my three years back at Chelmsford," said Nel. "I'm leaving with some fantastic memories. The success we experienced in 2019 will always be special."