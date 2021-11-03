T20 World Cup: England's Tymal Mills out of tournament with thigh injury

Tymal Mills
Tymal Mills is England's joint leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup, alongside Adil Rashid

England pace bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup with a thigh strain.

The left-armer, 29, left the field mid-over during Monday's Super 12 win over Sri Lanka after damaging his right quadriceps while bowling.

Mills has played in all four England matches, taking seven wickets at an average of 15.42 and economy of 8.00.

He is replaced by left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley, one of three England reserves in the United Arab Emirates.

England are all but certain of a place in the semi-finals after winning their opening four games.

They face South Africa in their final Group 1 match in Sharjah on Saturday.

Mills, who was recalled to the England squad for the World Cup after a four-year absence, has struggled with injuries throughout his career.

He was diagnosed with a congenital back condition in 2015 and suffered another stress fracture earlier this year.

Fellow England pace bowler Mark Wood has not yet played in the World Cup. He had an ankle injection before England's tournament opener against West Indies.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran withdrew with a back injury before the tournament started and was replaced by his brother Tom.

