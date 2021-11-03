Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adair is expected to return from injury for Ireland's series against the West Indies in January

Mark Adair is expected to be out for six weeks with the injury he sustained in Ireland's T20 World Cup defeat by Namibia.

Paul Stirling, who suffered a finger injury in the game, is expected to be able to return to action in the Abu Dhabi T10 League later this month.

Adair underwent an MRI scan last week to reveal the extent of the injury.

Ireland's eight-wicket loss to Namibia last month meant they failed to reach the World Cup Super 12s.

"Mark underwent an MRI scan last Thursday, and a subsequent assessment has identified a significant enough tear in his oblique abdominal muscle that will rule him out of any cricket for the next six weeks," said Mark Rausa, head of physiotherapy and medical services at Cricket Ireland.

"We will work hard on rehabilitation over the next while to hopefully get him back to full fitness for the West Indies series in January.

"Paul Stirling also left the field of play in the match against Namibia after sustaining split finger webbing after stopping a ball.

"The injury is still being monitored, but he is expected to be clear to participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 League later in the month."

Cricket Ireland said it will launch an "in-depth" review after Ireland's defeat meant they have not progressed from the group stage of the T20 World Cup since 2012.