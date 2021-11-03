Ballance, who joined Yorkshire in 2008, played with Rafiq during the latter's two spells at the county

Ex-England international Gary Ballance has said he "regrets" using a racial slur against his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.

In a lengthy and emotional statement, Ballance said he was responsible for some of the offensive terms Rafiq was subjected to during his time at Headingley.

"It has been reported that I used a racial slur and, as I told the independent enquiry, I accept that I did so and I regret doing so," said Ballance, 31.

"To be clear - I deeply regret some of the language I used in my younger years."

Ballance, who played 23 Test matches for England, said Rafiq was his "best mate in cricket" and that he "cared deeply for him", adding that "on the pitch we supported each other greatly".

"I do not wish to discredit Rafa by repeating the words and statements that he made about me and others but I have to be clear that this was a situation where best friends said offensive things to each other which, outside of that context, would be considered wholly inappropriate," added Ballance.

"I regret that these exchanges took place but at no time did I believe or understand that it had caused Rafa distress.

"If I had believed that then I would have stopped immediately. He was my best mate in cricket and I cared deeply for him. To my knowledge, it has never been alleged that I reduced Rafa to tears."

Zimbabwe-born Balance added: "That does not mean that what passed between us was right or appropriate. It was not. Rafa said things to me that were not acceptable and I did the same with Rafa. I never said anything with any intended malice or to upset Rafa.

"I am aware of how hurtful the racial slur is and I regret that I used this word in immature exchanges in my younger years and I am sure Rafa feels the same about some of the things he said to me as well."

ESPN Cricinfo published an interview with Rafiq in September 2020 in which he claimed "institutional racism" at Yorkshire County Cricket Club left him close to taking his own life.

In September this year, Yorkshire released the findings of the report, which said Rafiq was the "victim of racial harassment and bullying" with seven of the 43 allegations made by the player upheld by an independent panel.

In October, Yorkshire said it carried out its own internal investigation after the findings in the report and concluded that "there is no conduct or action taken by any of its employees, players or executives that warrants disciplinary action".

More to follow.