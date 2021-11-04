Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Travis Head is currently captaining South Australia in the Sheffield Shield

Australian Travis Head will return to Sussex for the 2022 season and captain the County Championship side.

The 27-year-old played for the club this summer, but had to leave in August to comply with Australia's quarantine rules before their domestic season.

He scored just 183 runs in 11 Championship innings in 2021 and also played 17 limited-overs games.

"There's unfinished business for me, so I was very eager to come back, compete hard and perform well," he said.

"I'm equally pleased to be captaining the Championship side and I want to lead from the front as we continue the journey to bring success back to the club."

Sussex will play in Division Two next summer when the Championship reverts to a two-division format, with promotion and relegation.

Wicketkeeper-bat Ben Brown began the 2021 season as Championship skipper, but was replaced by opener Tom Haines midway through the season.

Head has played 19 Tests, 42 one-dayers and 16 T20 internationals for Australia.

"Travis himself has been very honest about how he struggled after missing the start of last season - it takes even the very best a bit of time to adjust to English conditions - but he worked really hard and by the end of his stay we started to see what he can offer," said Sussex's Championship head coach Ian Salisbury.

"With that in mind, it was crucial that he was able to join us from the start in 2022. He's a fine, fine player and this gives him the best chance of scoring plenty of runs for Sussex."