Kyle Coetzer says Scotland are excited to be taking on India at the T20 World Cup

Scotland are looking forward to the "formidable challenge" of India despite their elimination from the T20 World Cup, insists captain Kyle Coetzer.

Defeats to Afghanistan, Namibia and New Zealand have already confirmed the Scots' exit at the Super 12 stage.

But two group games remain, against heavyweights India and Pakistan.

"There is excitement for every game in this tournament and coming up against a side like India might just throw things into a new level," said Coetzer.

Looking ahead to Friday's meeting in Dubai, he added: "The fixture is one that's sort of been highlighted a while ago, but we also knew that every one of these games was going to be important. We realise we have to play really, really well to give ourselves the best chance.

"There were opportunities against New Zealand - moments that could have changed the outcome, but we have to be better and keep raising our bar.

"It's a formidable challenge coming up against a very strong Indian team full of exciting players. We've got to try to push that to one side and just try and take on the challenges that we face in front of us on the day."

India, winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, are currently ranked third in the T20 standings but risk missing out on the semi-finals after defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

However, they kept hopes alive with a dominant 66-run victory over Afghanistan.