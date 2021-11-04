Azeem Rafiq: Yorkshire suspended from hosting England matches
Yorkshire has been suspended from hosting England matches following the racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.
The England and Wales Cricket Board says the ban will last until the club has "clearly demonstrated that it can meet the standards expected".
Yorkshire's Gary Ballance, who has admitted using racist language towards ex-team-mate Rafiq, has been suspended indefinitely from England selection.
