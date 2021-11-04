Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scenes like this one at a school in Kabul in 2010 may not be allowed under Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Australia has postponed this month's men's Test match against Afghanistan in Hobart until the situation regarding women's cricket under the country's Taliban rule is made clear.

Taliban cultural commission deputy head Ahmadullah Wasiq has said he doubted "women will be allowed to play".

Cricket Australia (CA) had considered cancelling the Test scheduled for 26 November.

"Given the present uncertainty, CA felt it necessary to postpone," CA said.

Australian cricket's governing body said it is "committed to support growing the game for women and men in Afghanistan".

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, Cricket Australia and the Afghanistan Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the inaugural men's test match against Afghanistan," a statement from CA continued.

The Test match in Hobart was to be Australia's first ever against Afghanistan and was part of their preparations for the Ashes series with England, which begins on 8 December.

Afghanistan's men's team has already received support from the Taliban - but under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules all 12 full members must have a national women's team, with only full members able to play Test matches.

The ICC has previously expressed concerns after Wasiq said: "I don't think women will be allowed to play cricket because it is not necessary that women should play.

"In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this."

Cricket's global governing body is discussing the country's status during the ongoing T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

In September, BBC Sport reported how many of the women's team were in hiding in Kabul, claiming members of the Taliban have already come looking for them.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago, girls were not allowed to attend school and women were banned from work and education.

Despite the postponement of the Test match and continued uncertainty, CA said it looked forward to hosting Afghanistan players in Australia's upcoming domestic T20 competition, the Big Bash League, and described players from the country as "great ambassadors for the game".

The board added that it also looks forward to hosting both the Afghan women's and men's teams in the "not-too-distant future".