Middle-order batter Louis Kimber scored 71 in Leicestershire's County Championship defeat at Worcestershire in September

Leicestershire batter Louis Kimber has signed a new contract with the county.

The 24-year-old scored maiden half-centuries in all formats in his debut professional season this year.

Kimber's 85 off just 57 balls helped the Foxes beat Somerset in the One-Day Cup, while he hit a 28-ball 53 in their T20 Blast win against Derbyshire.

"Over the next seasons I look forward to seeing how the squad develops and how I can progress and contribute to the success of the club," he said.

Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson added: "He has shown really good signs of what he is capable of which is great to see."