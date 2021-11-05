Louis Kimber: Leicestershire batter signs new contract
Leicestershire batter Louis Kimber has signed a new contract with the county.
The 24-year-old scored maiden half-centuries in all formats in his debut professional season this year.
Kimber's 85 off just 57 balls helped the Foxes beat Somerset in the One-Day Cup, while he hit a 28-ball 53 in their T20 Blast win against Derbyshire.
"Over the next seasons I look forward to seeing how the squad develops and how I can progress and contribute to the success of the club," he said.
Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson added: "He has shown really good signs of what he is capable of which is great to see."