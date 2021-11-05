Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Vaughan played for Yorkshire from 1993 to 2009

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will not appear on his BBC Radio 5 Live show on Monday after it was claimed he made a racist comment to a group of Asian players.

Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his time at the club.

He "completely and categorically denies" the claims.

A BBC spokesperson said the organisation "remains in discussions with Michael and his team".

Writing in the Telegraph on Thursday, Vaughan said the report stated he told a group of Asian players, including Rafiq: "Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

Rafiq's complaint has been supported by former Yorkshire player Rana Naved-ul-Hassan, who told ESPN Cricinfo he heard the alleged comment.

"The BBC takes any allegations of racism extremely seriously," a BBC spokesperson said.

"We have made the editorial decision that Michael won't appear as a presenter on 5 Live's Tuffers and Vaughan Show on Monday.

"The show focuses on topical discussion around current cricketing matters and given his personal involvement, we need to ensure we maintain the impartiality of the programme."

Vaughan has said he "totally denies any allegation of racism".

The club's handling of the issues raised by Rafiq and the subsequent investigations have been widely criticised.

Yorkshire's investigations began in 2020 after Rafiq claimed "institutional racism" at the club left him close to taking his own life.

After more than a year - and having been asked to do so by MPs - Yorkshire released the findings of an independent report in September, which upheld seven of the 43 allegations made by Rafiq.

However, Yorkshire said no players, coaches or executives would face disciplinary action following the club's own investigation into the report's findings.

ESPN reported on Monday that a racist term about Rafiq's Pakistani heritage was regularly used towards him, but the investigation concluded it was "friendly and good-natured banter".

Former England international Gary Ballance has since said he was responsible for some of the racist terms directed at Rafiq, adding he "regrets" his actions.

Yorkshire have been suspended from holding England matches and have lost a large number of sponsors.