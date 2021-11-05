Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Haines hit his first List A century - an innings of 123 - against Middlesex in August

Tom Haines will captain Sussex in next summer's One-Day Cup competition.

The 23-year-old opening batter led the team on a temporary basis in 2021.

He was also skipper for four games in the County Championship and became the first player to reach 1,000 first-class runs for the season, finishing with 1,176 at an average of 47.04.

"I felt like I got to grips with the role this year and I felt more comfortable the longer I did it." he said.

"Whatever its position in the calendar, we'll be taking the Royal London Cup extremely seriously. The club see it as an important part of its plans, and I want to win it and bring a trophy to Sussex."

Haines will not lead the team in red-ball cricket next summer, with Australian Travis Head confirmed as captain on Thursday.

"This is the next step for Tom as a cricketer and a person who has already developed hugely over the last 18 months," said head coach Ian Salisbury.

"The way he has matured is a great example for our other young players and that makes him the perfect man to lead the Royal London Cup side."

Sussex finished seventh in their One-Day Cup group in 2021, winning only two of their eight games,