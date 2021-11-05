Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Yorkshire has been suspended from hosting England matches by the ECB

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has launched an investigation after another former player alleged he was subject to repeated racial abuse at the club.

The Daily Mail external-link reports the unnamed player, who is of Asian heritage, said he was once urinated on by a team-mate.

It comes amid continued criticism of Yorkshire's response to a report's findings of "bullying and racial harassment" towards Azeem Rafiq.

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan was the second player to allege racism at Yorkshire.

On Friday, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton was one of several board members to resign over the club's response to racism experienced by Rafiq, 30.

Hutton told BBC Sport there is no-one at the club he would "personally consider racist" but admitted their culture is "locked in the past".

In the latest claims, the unnamed player said he faced "both blatant and sly" racist abuse at the club in the early 2000s.

In a statement seen by the Mail, the player said: "There are many Asian cricketers like myself who have had their careers ruined, but have moved on and taken the treatment on the chin. I salute them all, as it can't have been easy."