England opener Jason Roy will be assessed on Sunday after suffering a leg injury in their T20 World Cup defeat by South Africa.

Roy was close to tears after retiring hurt on 20 and was on crutches after the game.

England qualified for the semi-finals despite a 10-run defeat in Sharjah.

"We have a lot of depth and that is something we have tried to build over the last couple of years," said captain Eoin Morgan.

"We have dealt with a lot of injuries throughout and before the tournament."

James Vince - one of two remaining reserves in the England squad - is likely to replace Roy if he is ruled out of the rest of the World Cup.

Sam Billings, who is in the 15-man squad but has not played a game in the World Cup, could come into the side, with the option of promoting Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan or Moeen Ali to open.

Pace bowler Tymal Mills' tournament was ended by a thigh strain suffered against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Mark Wood replaced Mills against South Africa, his first appearance at the World Cup because of an ankle injury.

England were confirmed as Group 1 winners despite falling short in their pursuit of 190 to beat the Proteas, for whom Kagiso Rabada took a hat-trick in the final over.

The semi-finals take place on Wednesday and Thursday - England will play the runners-up of Group 2 - and the final on Sunday.