Scotland have suffered a couple of bruising defeats in the Super 12s stage of the tournament

Kyle Coetzer has urged Scotland to bid farewell to the T20 World Cup in style as they prepare to end their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday.

The Scots have lost all four of their Group 2 fixtures and were demolished by both India and Afghanistan.

Unbeaten Pakistan are already assured of their place in the semi-finals.

"We have to make the most of every game that we get - and what better game and what better team to play against than Pakistan?" said captain Coetzer.

"We've got one last show, one last crack of the whip while we're out here. We're not going to play together for a long period of time. We're not going to play together until April probably.

"Pakistan are at the top of their game at the moment. That's just an ultimate test and to challenge yourself against them.

"We'll go in there with as much enjoyment and freedom as we possibly can. We have some skills we haven't yet shown in the Super 12s, so this is the last chance we get to show them."

Scotland made it through to the Super 12s with victories over Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman, but, as well as losing heavily to Afghanistan and India, they suffered disappointment against fellow Associate nation Namibia.

Coetzer's men did put up a decent fight against New Zealand but again fell short.

Referring to Friday's chastening eight-wicket defeat at the hands of India, Coetzer said: "I firmly believe we had to go through that and go through some of these performances to realise how much further the T20 format has developed, even since the last time we played in it, which was 2016.

"We didn't manage to get through the group stages then, but we did this time around, so we're sure our development is there. But the development of the game is moving at an amazing rate."