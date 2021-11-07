Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England opener Jason Roy will miss the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup after being ruled out with a torn left calf.

Roy, 31, sustained the injury in defeat by South Africa on Saturday in England's final group game.

England, who will face New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in the semi-finals on Wednesday, have called up Hampshire batter James Vince to replace Roy.

"I'm gutted. It is a bitter pill to swallow," said Roy.

"I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully we can go all the way and lift that trophy.

"It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us."

Roy was close to tears after retiring hurt. He had to be helped from the field and was on crutches after the game.

He had a scan on Sunday, which revealed he had torn his calf.

The Surrey player scored 123 runs across England's five group games, with a highest score of 61 in an eight-wicket thrashing of Bangladesh.

Sam Billings, who is in the 15-man squad but has not played a game in the World Cup, could come into the side, with the option of promoting Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan or Moeen Ali to open.

Billings, 30, has played 32 T20s for England, scoring 417 runs at an average of 16.68, with a high score of 87.

Vince was one of two remaining reserves in the England squad alongside Hampshire team-mate Liam Dawson.

Pace bowler Tymal Mills' tournament was ended by a thigh strain suffered against Sri Lanka and he was replaced by fellow left-armer Reece Topley.

Vince has a record of 340 runs at an average of 28.33 in 12 T20s for England, with a high score of 59.

England's next T20 series after the World Cup is a five-match away series against West Indies in January and February next year.

"The rehab has already started," added Roy.

"Even though I've torn my calf, I'm going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year."