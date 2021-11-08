Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed returned his best One-Day Cup figures of 2-25 against Surrey in August

Leicestershire all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has agreed a contract extension with the club for the 2022 season.

The 17-year-old has yet to make a Championship appearance for the club, but played seven games in this summer's One-Day Cup.

He took five wickets with his leg-spin and went on to play for England against West Indies in an Under-19 series.

"It is outstanding how quickly he has transitioned through our academy set-up," said head coach Paul Nixon.