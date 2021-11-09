Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Wong, who played for Birmingham Phoenix in the Women's Hundred, is uncapped at international level

Women's Big Bash, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers 176-4 (20 overs): Van Niekerk 58 (46), Wolvaardt 54 (32); Johnson 2-25 Sydney Thunder 158-6 (20 overs): Wong 43 (17); McGrath 2-20 Adelaide Strikers won by 18 runs Scorecard ; Table

Issy Wong smashed 43 off 17 balls and starred with the ball but still ended up on the losing side as Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League.

The English pace bowler, 19, conceded just eight runs in three overs as Adelaide posted 176-4 from 20 overs.

Wong then hit six sixes, including three in a row off Dane van Niekerk, as Sydney reached 158-6 in reply.

Defending champions Sydney remain bottom of the table after nine games.

Adelaide, having played a game less, move up to sixth.

South Africa's Van Niekerk (58 off 46) and fellow South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt (54 off 32) both hit half-centuries for Adelaide, while Wong became the first ever Sydney bowler two maidens in the Twenty20 competition.

Coming in at number five, Wong's thrilling knock offered her side some hope in reply before she was bowled by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington.

The seventh edition of competition began on 14 October, with the final set to take place on 27 November.