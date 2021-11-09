Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Ramprakash won 52 Test caps for England and played in 18 ODIs, before going on to become part of the coaching set-up

Mark Ramprakash has rejoined former county Middlesex as a batting coach.

The 52-year-old, who played 52 Test matches for England, has taken on the role of consultant batting coach to work with the playing squad over the winter.

Middlesex are currently operating under interim head coach Alan Coleman following last month's sacking of Stuart Law.

"I'm delighted to be able to welcome Ramps back," Coleman said.

"His knowledge of batting at Lord's will be invaluable, and I'm certain his energy and love of the game will rub off on our group. It'll will be a pleasure for us all to work with him."

Ramprakash began his career with Middlesex as a 17-year-old in 1987 before leaving after 14 seasons to cross the city to play for London rivals Surrey, where he spent a further 12 years.

He amassed 35,659 runs at an average of 53.14 from 461 first-class matches, including 114 hundreds, as well as over 15,000 in one-day cricket.

Ramprakash played Test cricket between 1991 and 2002 along with 18 ODIs, before going on to become part of the England coaching set-up

This will be the second time he has worked on the Middlesex backroom staff, having also been batting coach between 2012 and 2014 when Richard Scott was head coach.

"I am delighted to have been asked to wear the three Seaxes again," Ramprakash said. "The players are a talented bunch. I look forward to helping them in their journey to be the best they can be."

After finishing bottom of their six-team 10-game County Championship group in 2021, Middlesex rallied over the closing weeks of the season to finish second in Division Three following the mid-season split.

But they finished eighth out of nine in both their One-Day Cup and T20 Blast groups - which led to their end-of-season decision to part company with Law a year before his contract was up.