Will Beer has taken more than 100 wickets in T20 cricket for Sussex Sharks

Leg-spinner Will Beer has agreed a new undisclosed T20-only contract with Sussex Sharks.

Beer, 33, has taken 106 wickets in 131 appearances in the format over 14 seasons for the Sharks.

"I had hoped to carry on playing in all formats, but I'm still grateful to have the opportunity to continue my career with this contract," Beer said.

"My desire and drive to win trophies with the club where I've been since I was 10 remains as strong as ever."