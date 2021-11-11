Eimear Richardson made her international debut for Ireland against Australia in 2005

Eimear Richardson has returned to the Ireland squad for this months Women's World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

The all-rounder was unavailable for last month's series win over Zimbabwe.

"Eimear is not only a talented all-rounder on the field, but is a role model with over 15 years international experience to call upon," said Ireland coach Ed Joyce.

"She is always an asset to the squad, both on and off the field."

The squad also includes Belfast schoolgirl Amy Hunter, who struck a superb unbeaten 121 against Zimbabwe on her 16th birthday four weeks ago to become the youngest player to make an international century.

Ten teams will compete in two groups of five with the top three in each going through to the Super Six stage, from which the top three go through to the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

Ireland start against the Netherlands on 21 November with West Indies, Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea their other Group A opponents. Group B comprises Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the USA.

As a bonus, the top five teams in the tournament will also qualify for the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship, which is expanding from eight teams to 10. Ireland will play two warm-up games, starting with Thailand on 16 November and then against Pakistan three days later.

"After Thursday night's training session it is clear to see that the players have a determination and clear focus on making this tournament count," added Joyce.

"We know our squad, we have our game plans in place - we just need to execute our skills on the field and, if we do, we will give a good account of ourselves against some of the world's best teams."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron. Travelling reserve: Sarah Forbes, Non-travelling reserves: Alana Dalzell and Kate McEvoy

Ireland's World Cup Qualifier matches (Group A) - all 11.30 GMT