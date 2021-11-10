Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England captain Eoin Morgan says he hopes to play in the 2022 T20 World Cup following his side's semi-final exit in this year's tournament.

England lost a dramatic game to New Zealand by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Next year's World Cup takes place in Australia in October and November.

"I am still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment," said 35-year-old Morgan.

"The guys give absolutely everything and are always looking to get better.

"They are at the forefront of change both on and off the field. I am incredibly proud to be their leader."

Morgan, who was appointed T20 captain in 2014, is England's leading run-scorer and most-capped player in T20 history.

However, he is averaging only 16.66 in 11 innings this year and said before the World Cup that he would consider dropping himself if his poor form continued.

England appeared to be heading for a second successive T20 World Cup final when New Zealand needed 57 off 24 balls in pursuit of 167.

But Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72, allied to Jimmy Neesham's brutal 27 off 11 balls, carried New Zealand home with an over to spare.

Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, said: "I can't fault anything we've done tonight.

"We have fought unbelievably hard throughout this tournament. We've represented ourselves really well but tonight we have come up short.

"That can happen in cricket but I am extremely proud of the guys."

England are the top-ranked T20 team in the world and won four of their five group games to qualify for the semi-finals.

England coach Chris Silverwood told Sky Sports: "I'm more disappointed for the guys. They've had a phenomenal tournament up until now.

"For a long time we held that game, but today just wasn't our day.

"The knock from Neesham knocked the wind out of our sails. We threw everything we had at them. Sometimes you just have to take your hat off."

New Zealand lost to England in a super over in the epic World Cup final at Lord's two years ago.

Captain Kane Williamson said he was "chuffed with the heart shown" by his team.

"This is a really strong English side," he said.

"We knew it would be a great game of cricket and that was a case. It ebbed and flowed."

Pakistan and Australia will contest the second semi-final in Dubai on Thursday, with the final taking place at the same venue on Sunday.

"I'm sure we'll be following it. It will be a fantastic match," Williamson said.

"We know we now have another challenge coming up and we'll change our focus after tonight."