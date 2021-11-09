Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Murtagh has taken 899 first-class wickets

Tim Murtagh has been named Middlesex club captain and signed a new one-year contract extension.

The Ireland seamer, 40, joined Middlesex in 2007 having started at Surrey, and has taken 783 of his 899 first-class wickets for the county.

He will remain with Middlesex until at least the end of next season.

Murtagh could lead the club on the field at the start of the 2022 campaign if County Championship captain Peter Handscomb is delayed with Victoria.

The Australian could be involved with his state side until at least April if they progress in the Sheffield Shield.

"I'm honoured to have been asked to take on extra responsibility with the club captaincy and look forward to aiding Pete Handscomb as much as I can on the field next year," Murtagh said.