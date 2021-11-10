Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-finals: Pakistan v Australia Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium Date: 11 November Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Live text commentary, in-play clips and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Australia will continue their bid for the Men's T20 World Cup - the only trophy that has eluded them - when they face an unbeaten Pakistan in the semi-final in Dubai on Thursday.

Aaron Finch's side were not among the favourites going into the tournament, but won four of their five Super 12 matches to qualify for the last four.

Pakistan started their campaign with a 10-wicket thrashing over great rivals India and have gone from strength to strength since.

"About 10 days ago our team was too old and now we are an experienced team," Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

"If you look over the last few series, everyone had written us off by now, so you can read into that what you like."

The winners will face England or New Zealand, who meet in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in Sunday's final.

Australia have won the 50-over World Cup five times and the Champions Trophy twice, but their best showing in the T20 World Cup was finishing as runners-up to England in 2010.

They lost five T20 series in a row in the build-up to this tournament, including a series against Bangladesh that saw them bowled out for 62, their lowest T20 score.

However, their only loss in the group stages came against a rampant England, and they ended their qualification campaign with an eight-wicket thrashing of West Indies.

"It would mean a lot to win it, but we have still got a semi-final against a very, very good and in-form Pakistan," Finch said.

"That will really test us to see where we are in the world."

Former Australia team-mates face off as coaches

Australia coach Justin Langer will go up against former opening partner Matthew Hayden, who is now Pakistan's batting coach.

The pair scored 5,655 runs together in 113 Tests at the top of the order for Australia between 2001 and 2007.

"I was a warrior for Australian cricket over two decades, so that does give me the benefit of having wonderful insights into these players and the culture of cricket in the country," Hayden said.

"This is one trophy it has never got in the trophy cabinet."

Pakistan have been arguably the most impressive side in reaching the semi-finals.

Captain Babar Azam is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 264, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has impressed with his raw pace, taking six wickets at 22.33 apiece.

Analysis

Test Match Special's Aatif Nawaz

Pakistan are coming into this game winning five games out of five and I don't think even the most optimistic Pakistani cricket fans saw that coming.

Is the off day coming or are they going to have an invincible tournament and win seven out of seven?

This does feel like a strong Pakistan team and they are probably marginal favourites over Australia.

There will still be some haunting memories of the 2010 World Cup where Pakistan lost to Australia in the semi-final having looked very dominant.

Australia might just be peaking at the right time but maybe this Pakistan team will be a bridge too far. Pakistan fans will feel optimistic.