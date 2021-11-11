ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Dubai Pakistan 176-4 (20 overs): Fakhar 55* (31), Rizwan 67 (52); Starc 2-38 Australia 177-5 (19 overs): Wade 41* (17), Warner 49 (30); Shadab 4-26 Australia won by five wickets Scorecard

Australia came back from the brink to beat Men's T20 World Cup favourites Pakistan by five wickets in another absorbing semi-final in Dubai.

Chasing 177, Australia were reduced to 2-1 after an electric first over from Shaheen Afridi, before David Warner hit back with a belligerent 49 from 30 balls.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan checked their progress with 4-26, including having Warner caught behind to leave Pakistan on top.

However, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade mixed six hitting with quick running to take the total to 22 runs from the final 12 balls.

Wade was dropped in the penultimate over by Hassan Ali and then hit the next three balls for six to see Australia claim a stunning victory.

Pakistan had earlier posted an imposing 176-4 from their 20 overs but Wade's brilliance - and some poor bowling in the final overs - ended their hopes of a second T20 World Cup title.

Australia, who have never won the title, will now face New Zealand in Sunday's final.

From 'written off' to World Cup finalists

Very few would have expected Australia - who came into this tournament having lost their past five T20 series and were bowled out for just 62 by Bangladesh in August - to reach the final.

They lost captain Aaron Finch for a duck in the first over, saw key players Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith fall to Shadab, and luck seemed to be against them when Warner was given out despite replays suggesting he had not edged the ball through to keeper Rizwan.

Stoinis and Wade were excellent. Stoinis overcame his struggles against spin to see off Shadab and Imad Wasim, and he and Wade were content to take risky singles to keep the run-rate ticking over.

They were helped, too, by a below-par Pakistan. Hassan endured a dreadful day with the ball, finishing with figures of 0-44. He bowled the 18th over, which Stoinis swung for 15 runs to put Australia on top.

His drop of Wade also proved crucial. Wade slogged the ball into the air and it should have been an easy catch for Hassan at deep mid-wicket. Instead, he overran and let the ball slip through his fingers.

He could only then watch as Wade swung three sixes away, the final one an audacious ramp that sailed into a silent crowd in Dubai.

It was a stunning victory for a side that, as Finch said, had been written off in the build-up to the tournament.

'Warrior' Rizwan's innings in vain

Rizwan produced a brutal innings against Australia, made all the more remarkable by the fact that the night before he was in hospital, being treated for a "lung condition".

Batting coach Matthew Hayden described him as a "warrior" after an innings which thrilled the crowd.

He began scratchily, allowing Babar to take much of the strike, and was given two lives after being dropped on nought by Warner and again by Adam Zampa on 20.

It was a blow to the helmet grille that seemed to ignite Rizwan's innings. After receiving treatment from the physio and with a visible mark on his face, Rizwan swung his first six of the innings before moving to his third half-century of the tournament.

He was able to take advantage as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins lost their lines, the highlight being a whip over long-on off Hazlewood that sailed for six, and his running with Fakhar put further pressure on Australia.

He fell trying to accelerate the rate further, ballooning a wide Starc delivery straight to Steve Smith, leaving it to Fakhar to end the innings strongly.

Rizwan has been one of the standout batters of the tournament and it felt as though he had propelled Pakistan to a winning total - until Wade intervened.

'This will hurt Pakistan' - what they said

Australia captain Aaron Finch: "Not at any stage did I think the game was in the bag - it was a great game of cricket. The way that Matthew Wade held his nerve there at the end was unbelievable. The partnership with Marcus Stoinis was crucial.

"I was actually hoping to lose the toss and bat first because I thought it would be nice to put a score on the board in a semi-final but it is great to chase it down. It was brilliant at the end."

Test Match Special commentator Aatif Nawaz: "Pakistan can take a lot from this tournament. They have had five wins and five different players of the match. They have had a remarkable tournament.

"This will hurt because they were favourites going into the game."

Player of the match Matthew Wade: "It probably hasn't sunk in yet but I'm just happy I could contribute. I was out of the team a couple of years ago and I'm just glad I got an opportunity and repaid the faith."