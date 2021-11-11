Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Yardy (right) had been working as a batting coach with Kent for the past two seasons

Sussex have appointed former captain and batter Michael Yardy as their new academy director.

Yardy, 40, will take up the post in December and succeed Richard Halsall having spent the past two seasons working with Kent as batting coach.

His 15-year playing career at Hove included being club captain between 2009 and 2012.

"It's great to be coming back, particularly in a role so crucial to the future of the club," he said.

Yardy was capped 42 times by England in T20 and one-day internationals including winning the 2010 T20 World Cup.

He was also previously Sussex second team batting coach between 2017 and 2019 while also working with the England Young Lions in a similar role.

He then joined New South Wales and Big Bash side Sydney Thunder before returning to the UK to work at Kent.