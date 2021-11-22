Leah Paul on her way to an impressive 95 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe last month

Ireland all-rounder Leah Paul says the team is "quietly confident" of progressing from this month's Women's World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe.

The Irish need a top-three finish in the nine-team tournament to make the World Cup for the first time since 2005.

They face West Indies, Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their group games.

"We go into the tournament with confidence and it would be so special to seal a World Cup place," said Paul.

Papua New Guinea were also scheduled as a Group A opponent for Ireland but they have pulled out after a number of players tested positive for Covid-19.

It means Ireland just need to avoid finishing bottom in their group to go through to the Super Six stage, from which the top three qualify for the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

Bonus target

The top five teams in the tournament will also qualify for the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship, which is expanding from eight teams to 10.

Ed Joyce's side lost warm-up games to Thailand and Pakistan earlier this week but confidence is high for the qualifiers as they return to Zimbabwe less that a month after securing an impressive 3-1 series win over their Harare hosts.

Gaby Lewis and Leah Paul have been a successful opening pair for Ireland and Super 50 side Scorchers

"Last month's series was crucial preparation - we are in the same hotel so we're used to it and the grounds," added the opener and off-spinner.

"Winning the series was brilliant as they were our first one-day games since 2018 and a lot of our younger players got a first taste of the 50-over format at international level. We know how to play in the conditions - the heat, altitude and the nature of pitches.

"But we are in a strong group. West Indies are a very strong side with a bowling attack quicker that we're used to while Sri Lanka are probably more spin-dominant. We know the Netherland well and it will be another tough game.

"We are quietly confident - even reaching Women's Championship would be extremely important for the development of Irish cricket with better fixtures and additional funding. We're excited by the challenge and eager to get going in the tournament."

Teenage record-breaker

Belfast schoolgirl Amy Hunter provided the highlight of the Zimbabwe tour by hitting an unbeaten 121 on her 16th birthday to become the youngest player to make an international century.

Paul describes the teenager as "so talented with such maturity and a great personality - someone who will be playing for Ireland for many years. She's one of many great young players in the squad so the future is bright for the the women's team".

Hunter has to keep an eye on schoolwork as she enters the next chapter of her blossoming cricket career.

"It has been challenging to balance my studies with cricket, but my school makes it relatively easy for me to work online when I'm away from home," she said.

"The girls and management were delighted for me after getting the record as I'd obviously gone through a bit of a tough patch just previously. I've worked pretty closely with Ed (Joyce) this season - primarily on game plans and mindset.

"I've always struggled with batting for long periods of time, but Ed has been invaluable to work with. The whole management team, particularly Ed and Glenn Querl (assistant coach) just told me to be really positive at the crease and back my skills.

"Going into the Qualifier, we are hoping that if we play our best cricket we can come in the top five and qualify for the ICC Women's Championship. This will be a huge step in the right direction for us as it will ensure we have regular fixtures against the best sides in the world."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron. Travelling reserve: Sarah Forbes, Non-travelling reserves: Alana Dalzell and Kate McEvoy

