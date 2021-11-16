Pakistan to host 2025 Champions Trophy as ICC confirm eight men's tournaments
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Pakistan will host the 2025 Champions Trophy after the International Cricket Council confirmed eight men's tournaments between 2024 and 2031.
The announcement comes after New Zealand and England pulled out of tours to Pakistan in recent months.
The USA will host their first major cricket tournament when they jointly put on the 2024 T20 World Cup with West Indies.
The 2030 T20 World Cup will be in England, Ireland and Scotland.
The tournament in Pakistan will see the return of the Champions Trophy after an eight-year break, with Pakistan beating India, who will host the 2029 tournament, by 180 runs in the 2017 final.
There will also be T20 World Cups in India and Sri Lanka in 2026 and Australia and New Zealand in 2028.
South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the 2027 50-over World Cup, before the 2031 tournament takes place in India and Bangladesh.
These tournaments will follow a T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November 2022 before a 50-over World Cup in India in October and November 2023.
ICC events between 2022 and 2031
50-over World Cup
2023: India
2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia
2031: India and Bangladesh
T20 World Cup
2022: Australia
2024: USA and West Indies
2026: India and Sri Lanka
2028: Australia and New Zealand
2030: England, Ireland and Scotland
Champions Trophy
2025: Pakistan
2029: India
