Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan won the last Champions Trophy to take place in 2017

Pakistan will host the 2025 Champions Trophy after the International Cricket Council confirmed eight men's tournaments between 2024 and 2031.

The announcement comes after New Zealand and England pulled out of tours to Pakistan in recent months.

The USA will host their first major cricket tournament when they jointly put on the 2024 T20 World Cup with West Indies.

The 2030 T20 World Cup will be in England, Ireland and Scotland.

The tournament in Pakistan will see the return of the Champions Trophy after an eight-year break, with Pakistan beating India, who will host the 2029 tournament, by 180 runs in the 2017 final.

There will also be T20 World Cups in India and Sri Lanka in 2026 and Australia and New Zealand in 2028.

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will host the 2027 50-over World Cup, before the 2031 tournament takes place in India and Bangladesh.

These tournaments will follow a T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November 2022 before a 50-over World Cup in India in October and November 2023.

ICC events between 2022 and 2031

50-over World Cup

2023: India

2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

2031: India and Bangladesh

T20 World Cup

2022: Australia

2024: USA and West Indies

2026: India and Sri Lanka

2028: Australia and New Zealand

2030: England, Ireland and Scotland

Champions Trophy

2025: Pakistan

2029: India