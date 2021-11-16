Qasim Sheikh batting for Scotland at Lords in 2008

Cricket Scotland needs to improve its handling of racism in the game, insists Qasim Sheikh, who says he was discriminated against while representing his country.

The 37-year-old played for Scotland between 2005 and 2010, featuring in seven one-day internationals.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime that he was racially abused while playing as a teenager and that he and other players of Asian descent were often called "you lot" in the Scotland camp.

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq told a parliament select committee on Tuesday that English cricket is "institutionally" racist and Sheikh shares some of those concerns.

"As someone who has played a lot of cricket in England and all over the world, I can certainly relate to a lot of what has been said by Azeem Rafiq," he said. "It's just unfortunate it's taken until 2021 for these issues to be aired.

"The biggest issue for me is acceptance and that these things are seen as banter. The perpetrators of discrimination often don't realise the affect it can have on a person.

"In the last week or so people have reached out to me and highlighted that they have reported racism through club cricket in Scotland and have often found that it has fallen on deaf ears. I think that's what has to change here."

Sheikh said he was racially abused while playing at the age of 15 but that his team-mates backed him up. He also insisted "the majority" of people he played with were very inclusive.

However, he did disclose that there were incidences where he felt uncomfortable.

"In relation to the Scotland changing room, it takes me back to around 2010 when myself and a few other fellow team-mates who came from an Asian background were, on quite a few occasions, referred to as 'you lot'," he said.

"I look back at that now and it doesn't sit very comfortably with me. I wouldn't want my children referred to that way. I'm born and bred in Glasgow. I have a Scottish mother, a Pakistani father and I'm proud to be a Scottish Pakistani.

"Beyond that, there was never any other racial slurs. It needs to get better but I do not by any stretch compare that state of affairs at Cricket Scotland with what has happened at Yorkshire. It's quite a big difference."

In a statement to the BBC, Cricket Scotland said they believe sport should "be a safe and welcoming environment for anyone wishing to take part".

They said they would not discuss individual cases but those would be part of the Equality Action Plan they launched this week.

"An important part of that will be reaching out to all communities to understand their experiences of playing cricket in Scotland, both positive and negative, to better understand those experiences and inform our future actions," they added.