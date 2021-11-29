Ashes: Pick your England team for first Australia Test
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
When England captain Joe Root arrives at the Gabba before the first Ashes Test against Australia, he'll have a few selection headaches to solve.
How can he ensure his side start the series on a high and avoid something similar to the 4-0 series defeat in Australia in 2017-18?
Which players give him the best chance of winning back the urn?
It is time to put yourself in Root's shoes and pick your team for the first Test, which starts on 8 December.
Don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbccricket and we'll reveal the final XI shortly on the BBC Sport website.
