Mickey Arthur's Sri Lanka won two of their five games at the T20 World Cup to finish fourth in their group behind table-topping England and eventual winners Australia

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur is to leave after almost two years in charge to join Derbyshire as head of cricket.

The 53-year-old former Australia, South Africa and Pakistan coach replaces Dave Houghton, who left at the end of the 2021 season.

This is a first role in English cricket for South African Arthur, who has also previously held coaching jobs with Eastern Cape and Western Australia.

Arthur starts his new role after Sri Lanka's Test series with West Indies.

The first Test starts on Sunday in Galle, which also hosts the second of the two-match series, starting on 29 November.

"Mickey is one of the most highly regarded coaches in world cricket," said Derbyshire chairman Ian Morgan. "This is a key appointment for the club.

"Throughout this recruitment process, Mickey has understood our heritage as a county, but also matched our ambition with a desire to make a positive impact at Derbyshire. We want to move forward from last season."

'We won't fear any team' - Arthur

Derbyshire failed to win a single game during the opening 10-match County Championship segment of last season, before ending the campaign victorious against Sussex to avoid finishing bottom of Division Three.

They finished bottom in their One-Day Cup group and second bottom of their group in the T20 Blast.

Arthur said: "This is the start of an exciting project at Derbyshire, with many young players. I'm really excited to be a part of that and to bring my vision to the club.

"It's a new challenge and one which I'm eager to get stuck into. There's a good squad at Derbyshire and I want us to play a positive style of cricket. We won't fear any team."

Derbyshire are scheduled to start next season in Division Two of the County Championship, when the English red-ball game returns to a two-tier structure.