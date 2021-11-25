Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Australia captain Tim Paine is to take an immediate break from all forms of cricket.

The wicketkeeper stepped down as Test skipper last week over a historical investigation into sexually explicit texts he sent to a female colleague.

In a statement, Cricket Tasmania said Paine, 36, had advised them that he was taking a leave of absence "for the foreseeable future".

He is now set to miss the Ashes series which starts in Brisbane on 8 December.

More to follow.