Last updated on .From the section Cricket

'It sounds like the Wild West' - MP Julie Elliott on ECB regulatory process

Cricket chiefs in England and Wales say racism and discrimination is a "blight" on our game and they "apologise unreservedly".

A game-wide meeting was held on Friday following Azeem Rafiq's testimony about the racism he experienced at Yorkshire.

Rafiq told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday that English cricket is "institutionally racist".

"Our game must win back your trust," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

Representatives from the ECB, the Professional Cricketers' Association, Marylebone Cricket Club, the National Counties Cricket Association and the First Class and Recreational County Cricket network attended Friday's meeting at The Oval in London.

"Azeem Rafiq has shone a light on our game that has shocked, shamed and saddened us all," a joint statement read.

"To Azeem and all those who have experienced any form of discrimination, we are truly sorry.

"Our sport did not welcome you, our game did not accept you as we should have done. We apologise unreservedly for the suffering you have faced."

The statement said the group had committed to "tangible action" to make cricket "more open and inclusive and ensuring effective governance".

Further details will be published next week.

The ECB has been heavily criticised for its handling of the racism scandal at Yorkshire.

Speaking on Friday, Harrison said he felt "very determined" to lead change through the game.

"As a father of two girls, I do want to make sure I leave a game that has absolutely the right safe kind of environment for everyone to feel welcomed and for everyone to feel a sense of belonging in," he added.

"I did receive the backing of the game today."

Lincolnshire chairman Rob Bradley told BBC Sport there was "a lot of strong feeling" in the room about the racism crisis.

"I think the ECB are going to hold their hands up to things. This game has got to stand up and represent everybody equally," he said.

Asked if he wanted Harrison to stay, Bradley replied: "Yes, definitely. I think we have a lot to learn from this."

Harrison also appeared in front of the DCMS committee on Tuesday and told MPs that English cricket is approaching an "emergency" over its failure to address racism.

He also said the ECB had "struggled" to get the first-class game to "wake up".

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston said on Thursday that the government could take a "nuclear option" of creating an independent regulator to oversee cricket.

Rafiq has also called on the ECB to make tangible change.

Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq first spoke out in September 2020, with the club starting an investigation the following month.

The handling and findings of the investigation - which concluded that Rafiq had been the victim of "racial harassment and bullying", upholding seven of the 43 allegations made by the player - were widely criticised. Yorkshire subsequently announced that no-one would be punished at the club.

Yorkshire have since been suspended from hosting international matches by the ECB.

Former Yorkshire academy players Irfan Amjad and Tabassum Bhatti have come forward in the wake of Rafiq's testimony to speak about alleged racist abuse they received at the club.

Former players Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers have both alleged they suffered racist abuse at Essex.

Rafiq has apologised for historical anti-Semitic Facebook messages he sent in 2011, while Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has apologised for a photo showing him wearing black make-up.