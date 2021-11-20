Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Spinner Sean Whitehead took 5-64 and 10-36 in the match

South African spinner Sean Whitehead took all 10 wickets in an innings of a first-class match as his South Western Districts side beat Eastern Storm.

Slow left-armer Whitehead, 24, claimed a stunning 10-36 off 12.1 overs as Eastern Storm were bowled out for 65.

He bowled two batters, removed three lbw, had four caught and also claimed a caught and bowled.

Whitehead finished with match figures of 15-100 after taking 5-64 in Eastern Storm's first innings.

The all-rounder also scored 66 and 49 at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn.

Eastern Storm led by eight runs after the first innings, before South Western Districts recovered from 5-3 to make 193 and set the visitors 186 to win.

They could not get close as Whitehead, who bowled all 12.1 overs in one spell from the second over onwards, took regular wickets as Eastern Storm were dismissed in just 25.1 overs.

Whitehead's figures are the second best in the history of domestic cricket in South Africa, after leg-spinner Bert Vogler, who took 10-26 for Eastern Province against Griqualand West in 1906.

Whitehead represented South Africa at the 2016 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.