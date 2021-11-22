Brett D'Oliveira hits 123 off 116 balls against Essex in the One-Day Cup this summer and took 3-8 in the same game

Worcestershire all-rounder Brett D'Oliveira has agreed a new three-year contract to the end of the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old is the seventh Worcestershire player to agree new terms with the club.

He was the team's leading scorer in the T20 Blast in 2021 with 358 runs and made over 1,100 runs in all formats.

"Brett is starting to get into what we believe is the peak time of his career. His performances are improving year on year," said head coach Alex Gidman.

D'Oliveira has made eight first-class centuries, but his only three-figure score this summer was an innings of 123 against Essex in the One-Day Cup, when he and Jack Haynes shared a 50-over club record opening partnership of 243.

"Delighted to sign another three-year deal and commit myself to the club. It will be good to see where it takes me, and the team, in that period," D'Oliveira said.

The leg-spinner also took 27 wickets in 2021 and added: "It was about me getting some more overs under my belt and how I could stay in the game for more extended periods to give the seamers a break and also be a threat.

"I got the opportunity, and I probably took it in some ways, and it's just about me producing those performances over the next few years and hopefully beyond."