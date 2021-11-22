Last updated on .From the section Tennis

Andy Murray spoke to US Open match supervisor Gerry Armstrong about Stefanos Tsitsipas' toilet break

Players on the ATP Tour will be limited to bathroom breaks of no more than three minutes from the start of next season.

The clock will start when a player reaches the bathroom, with time violations enforced if individuals take too long.

Players will be allowed one bathroom break per match, which can only be taken at the end of a set.

An additional two minute break will be allowed to change clothing.

Stefanos Tsitisipas' bathroom antics riled Andy Murray at this year's US Open, but lengthy breaks to clear a player's mind have been common in the sport for many years.