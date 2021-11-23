Ollie Price: Gloucestershire all-rounder signs two-year deal
Gloucestershire all-rounder Ollie Price has signed a new two-year deal, keeping him at the club until the end of 2023.
Price, 20, made his first-class debut against Middlesex in July and scored 153 runs in all competitions, taking his first wicket for the county in the One-Day Cup.
The right-arm spin bowler and right-hand batter joined the Gloucestershire academy in 2016.
Price's older brother, Tom, also plays for the club.
"Ollie is a fantastic young talent who has come on leaps and bounds since breaking into the first team last season," said Gloucestershire interim head coach Ian Harvey.