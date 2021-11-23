Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Atkins celebrates taking a wicket for Sussex against Northamptonshire in the County Championship

Sussex right-arm fast bowler Jamie Atkins has signed a new contract to keep him with the club until the end of the 2024 season.

Atkins, 19, played as a rookie in 2021, taking 20 wickets in five Championship games, including five-wicket hauls against Yorkshire and Kent.

The teenager has been part of the Sussex set up since the age of 10.

"I want to say thank you to the club for having faith in me and trusting me to improve and better myself," he said.

"I will do everything I can alongside everyone else at the club to get Sussex back to winning ways."