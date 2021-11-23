Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland need a top-three finish in the tournament to reach the World Cup for the first time since 2005

World Cup qualifier, Harare Ireland 159-10 (42.5 overs): Lewis 36, Richardson 32; Mohammed 3-40 West Indies 163-4 (39.3 overs): Dottin 73, Taylor 41*; Richardson 2-33 West Indies won by six wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

Ireland fell to a six-wicket defeat by West Indies in the opening World Cup qualifier group game in Harare.

Opener Gaby Lewis top-scored with 36 as the Irish were all out for 159 off 43 overs, Eimear Richardson adding 32.

Deandra Dottin's 73 put West Indies in a commanding position and they reached their target with 10 overs to spare.

Ireland need a top-three finish in the nine-team qualifying tournament to make the World Cup for the first time since 2005.

Ed Joyce's side need to avoid finishing bottom in their group to go through to the Super Six stage, from which the top three qualify for the World Cup in New Zealand next year.

The Irish face the Netherlands on Thursday before their final group game against Sri Lanka on Monday.

