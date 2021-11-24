Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Crocombe bowls for Sussex during their Championship match against Lancashire in May

Sussex fast bowler Henry Crocombe has signed a new deal to stay at the club until the end of the 2024 season.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Sussex in 2020 and has since made 18 appearances in all competitions.

Crocombe took 20 wickets in nine matches for the team during this summer's County Championship, the third-highest at the club.

The Sussex native has been part of the club's setup since under-12 level and studied at Bede's School in the county.

"Henry has already come on leaps and bounds over the last two seasons," said head coach Ian Salisbury.

"He showed great resilience last summer as our one bowler that was fit for every single game and his performance prompted nearly every opposition coach to comment that he had something special.

"We're looking forward to nurturing his talent in the years to come."