Stephen Eskinazi: Middlesex batter signs new deal until 2024

Middlesex batter Stephen Eskinazi
Stephen Eskinazi was born in South Africa and played in Australia before joining Middlesex

Middlesex batter Stephen Eskinazi has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2024 season.

Eskinazi signed a one-year extension this summer but has now agreed a new deal for the next three years.

The 27-year-old right-handed batter joined Middlesex in 2013 and made his first-class debut two years later.

Eskinazi has played 136 times for the club, scoring 5,699 runs, and is one of only four Middlesex players to score a century in all three domestic formats.

"He is one of our most accomplished batsmen, works incredibly hard at his game, and for a number of seasons now has proven what an exceptionally talented player he is," said Middlesex head of men's performance, Alan Coleman.

