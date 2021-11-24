Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England v England Lions, three-day warm-up match, Brisbane England 98-0: Hameed 53*, Burns 39* England Lions: Did not bat Match drawn Scorecard (external) external-link

England's intra-squad Ashes warm-up match in Brisbane was abandoned without a ball being bowled on the final day because of rain.

Only 29 overs were bowled in the three-day game, with no play possible on day two as well.

England have only one more warm-up match, also against England Lions and starting on Tuesday, before the Ashes begin on 8 December.

The first Test against Australia will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Haseeb Hameed impressed as England reached 98-0 on the opening day, hitting an unbeaten 53 before play was halted, with fellow opener Rory Burns making 39 not out at the Peter Burge Oval.

The second warm-up game is set to be a four-day match at the Ian Healy Oval, also in Brisbane.

There is scope for England to alter their programme to include more cricket, but a tight schedule means options are limited.

They will reassess in the coming days depending on the weather.

The players who featured for England at the T20 World Cup are still in quarantine.