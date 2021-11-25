Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain Laura Delany top-scored for Ireland with 75 runs

World Cup qualifier, Harare Ireland 199 (41.5 overs): Delany 75, Lewis 46; Siegers 4-24 Netherlands 170 (48 overs): Rijke 56, Kalis 47; Prendergast 4-24 Ireland win by 29 runs Scorecard external-link (external site)

Ireland remained in contention to reach next year's World Cup by beating the Netherlands by 29 runs in their second qualifier group game in Harare.

Orla Prendergast took 4-24 as Ed Joyce's side bowled the Dutch out for 170 after setting a total of 199.

The win gave Ireland's qualification hopes a major boost after they lost their opening game in the qualifier tournament to West Indies.

They play Sri Lanka on Monday in the final match of their four-team group.

The top three teams in each of the two groups go through to the Super 6 stage where, with group stage points carrying over, the top three will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

A win over Sri Lanka on Monday, or victory for West Indies over Netherlands, would see Ireland through to the next phase.

