Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Fran Wilson helped Western Storm reach three Kia Super League finals in her first spell with the region

Former England batter Fran Wilson has confirmed she will return to play for Western Storm next season.

Wilson, 29, who retired from international cricket in October, previously left Storm to join east of England region Sunrisers in 2020.

"I'm really excited to be back," Wilson, a 2017 World Cup winner, said.

"It just made sense for me to com e back to my roots," the former Somerset player added. "I can't wait to be back and to get stuck into the challenge."

Wilson previously helped Storm win the Kia Super League in 2017 and 2019 as well as reach the final of the former T20 competition in 2016 and semi-final in 2018.

She also was part of the Oval Invincibles side who won the inaugural The Hundred women's competition last season, scoring 25 off 29 balls in their 48-run win against Southern Brave in the final.