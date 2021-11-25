Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ripley spent nine years with Northamptonshire

Former Northamptonshire boss David Ripley has been appointed Ireland head coach on a three-month contract as part of Cricket Ireland's new interim coaching structure.

Ripley links up with the Irish after stepping down from his role with Northants in September.

The 55-year-old succeeds Graham Ford, who has departed Ireland after four years at the helm.

North West Warriors boss Gary Wilson joins as Ripley's assistant coach.

Wilson will be seconded from the North West Cricket Union until the end of February, while Ireland men's under-19 head coach Ryan Eagleson will take over as interim bowling coach for the next three months.

