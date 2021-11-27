Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Left-arm spinner Patel is playing his fourth Test for India, having also played in 38 one-day-internationals and 15 Twenty20s

First Test, Green Park, Kanpur (day three of five) India 345 all out & 14-1: Iyer 105, Gill 52; Southee 5-69, Jamieson 3-91 New Zealand 296 all out: Latham 95, Young 89; Patel 5-62, Ashwin 3-82 India lead by 63 runs Scorecard

Axar Patel took 5-62 as India's spinners put in a fine performance to fight back on day three of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

New Zealand collapsed from 151-0 to 296 all out in reply to India's 345, with openers Tom Latham (95) and Will Young (89) missing out on centuries.

Ravichandran Ashwin also picked up 3-82 as, the openers aside, the Kiwi batters struggled.

India lost Shubman Gill to close on 14-1, a lead of 63.

The hosts are without Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the match, with Ajinkya Rahane leading the side in his absence.

Kohli is expected to return for the second Test, while Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the three-match series.

India completed a 3-0 clean sweep of the Twenty20 series between the two sides on Monday.