The Ashes: Australia v England, first Test Venue: Gabba, Brisbane Dates: 8-12 December Time: 00:00 GMT

The BBC will have digital in-play clips for UK users within its live coverage of the men's Ashes when the iconic cricketing battle between England and Australia resumes on Wednesday, 8 December.

In addition to ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary, the BBC has also secured rights to a daily highlights show.

The highlights show, which will be available on BBC iPlayer, will bring UK viewers all of the latest from the series daily at 17:00 GMT as England try to end the decade-long stretch since their last series win down under.

In addition to the digital clips, the BBC Sport website and app will have a short catch-up service when UK-based fans wake each morning.

Test Match Special will provide ball-by-ball commentary and a daily podcast, available on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website.

The TMS commentary team includes Jonathan Agnew, Simon Mann, Jim Maxwell and Isa Guha, with expert analysis from former England seamer Steven Finn and ex-England spinner Phil Tufnell.

Ex-Australia pace duo Mitchell Johnson and Glenn McGrath, all-rounder Shane Watson and former captain Ian Chappell will also offer analysis as part of the TMS team.

There will be a huge range of podcasts on BBC Sounds to help bring a flavour of the series including a daily TMS at the Ashes review, No Balls with England bowlers Kate Cross and Alex Hartley and Tailenders, which is co-presented by England bowler James Anderson alongside Greg James and Felix White.

TMS will offer full commentary on the Women's Ashes starting in January, with the commentary team including Henry Moeran and World Cup winner Alex Hartley.

Men's Ashes schedule

December

8-12 First Test, Brisbane (Gabba) (00:00 GMT)

16-20 Second Test, Adelaide (d/n) (04:00 GMT)

26-30 Third Test, Melbourne (23:30 GMT, 25-29 Dec)

January

5-9 Fourth Test, Sydney (23:30 GMT, 4-8 Jan)

14-18 Fifth Test, TBC

How to listen to TMS BBC Radio 5 live sports extra - via digital radio; digital satellite channel 0144; Freeview channel 706; cable TV channel 864 or 908 BBC Radio 4- via analogue radio on 198 LW; digital satellite channel 0143 BBC Sport website - via bbc.co.uk/cricket Via the BBC Red Button , via the BBC iPlayer Radio app for iPhone and Android, and via the BBC Sport app

International cricket broadcast via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app on desktop, mobile and tablet is available to UK users only.