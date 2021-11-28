Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India and New Zealand are ranked as the top two Test sides in the world

First Test, Green Park, Kanpur (day four of five) India: 345 all out & 234-7 dec (Iyer 65; Southee 3-75, Jamieson 3-40) New Zealand: 296 all out & 4-1 New Zealand need 280 runs to win

India declared on 234-7 in their second innings to set New Zealand a target of 284 runs to win the first Test after day four in Kanpur.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer scored 65 to add to his first-innings century while Wriddhiman Saha was unbeaten on 61.

Iyer built key partnerships with Ravichandran Ashwin and Saha as India recovered from 51-5.

Bad light stopped play with the tourists 4-1 after losing opener Will Young.

Young was given out lbw to Ashwin, but he was too late to review the decision, with replays showing the ball missing the stumps.

Tom Latham will start day five alongside night watchman Will Somerville.

India began the day on 14-1 with Tim Southee, who took 3-75, striking twice in three balls in the morning session to remove Mayank Agarwal and Ravindra Jadeja.

Kyle Jamieson removed Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajaz Patel dismissed captain Ajinkya Rahane for four.

Iyer, who scored 105 in the first innings, led the recovery and scored quickly with Ashwin before he was dismissed just before tea.

Saha runs and 28 from Axar Patel extended India's lead before they declared.

"I was aware I am the first Indian to score a century and a fifty (on Test debut)," said Iyer.

"In the end, we have to win the match, and that would be the most important thing for me."