Ashes: England's preparation hampered again as warm-up is washed out
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England's Ashes preparation took a further blow as the first day of their four-day intra-squad warm-up match was washed out without a ball being bowled.
Only 29 overs were possible across three days in England's first warm-up last week because of rain.
More bad weather is forecast for the remainder of their four-day match in Brisbane.
England have no other warm-up matches before the first Test begins at the Gabba on 8 December.
Australia are also due to play their only Ashes warm-up - another intra-squad match against Australia A - in Brisbane on Wednesday.
- No split loyalties for Australia's England-born Test hopeful
- Root hopes to meet Rafiq after Ashes
- Pick your England XI for first Test
