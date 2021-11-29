Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns are the only England batters to have spent competitive time in the middle on tour

England's Ashes preparation took a further blow as the first day of their four-day intra-squad warm-up match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Only 29 overs were possible across three days in England's first warm-up last week because of rain.

More bad weather is forecast for the remainder of their four-day match in Brisbane.

England have no other warm-up matches before the first Test begins at the Gabba on 8 December.

Australia are also due to play their only Ashes warm-up - another intra-squad match against Australia A - in Brisbane on Wednesday.