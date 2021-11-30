Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Davey has played 31 one-dayers and 28 T20 internationals for Scotland

Scotland seam bowler Josh Davey has extended his contract with Somerset until the end of the 2024 season.

The 31-year-old, who needs just two more wickets to reach 200 in all formats for the club, has added an extra 12 months to his previous deal.

Davey took 35 County Championship wickets in 2021 and a further 21 in white-ball cricket.

"I don't think that we're far away from bringing some more trophies home and I want to be a part of that," he said.

"The support that we get is fantastic, and hopefully I'll end my career here."

The closest Somerset came to silverware this summer was in the T20 Blast as they reached the final before losing to Kent Spitfires by 25 runs.

Their quest for a first County Championship title was in vain as they finished bottom of the top group of six teams.

"Josh has been a consistent performer for the club over the last few seasons and more recently has really grown his match-winning contributions across all formats of the game," said director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"He has worked hard to continue to develop his skills and is driven to continue that growth moving forward."